Assets beyond means case: NAB begins probe against Qasim Suri

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an investigation into the assets beyond means case registered against former National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Qasim Suri, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the accountability’s Balochistan bureau penned down a letter to Department of Cooperatives Punjab, seeking record of properties registered in the name of Qasim Suri.

The accountability watchdog has also sought property records in the name of PTI leader’s wife, two sons and daughter.

The NAB also sought assets’ records of Qasim Suri’s brother Bilal Suri and Hashim Suri. It directed the Department of Cooperative Punjab to provide all ‘relevant details’ by June 5.

Earlier in May, Hashim Suri – the bother of former deputy national assembly (NA) speaker Qasim Suri – announced that he was quitting PTI and politics as he condemned the May 9 events.

Talking to journalists, he claimed that his brother – Qasim Suri – also don’t believe in ‘politics of violence’ and condemned the events followed by the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that several PTI lawmakers and members have parted their ways with the party following the May 9 violence, wherein military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore were attacked after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.