Assistant Commissioner Ziarat kidnapped along with son in Balochistan

By Web Desk
TOP NEWS

News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ZIARAT: Unidentified assailants on Sunday kidnapped Assistant Commissioner Ziarat, Afzal Baqi, along with his son in Balochistan’s Zizri Valley, ARY News reported.

Afzal Baqi was visiting Zizri with his family when armed men abducted him, his son, a gunman, and a driver along with their vehicle.

The kidnappers released the driver and gunman a few kilometres away, set the vehicle on fire, and took the Assistant Commissioner and his son to an unknown location.

Deputy Commissioner Zakaullah Durrani said there were reports that the abductees were taken towards Khilafat Mountain.

Security forces have cordoned off the area, and a search operation is underway. DC Zakaullah Durrani confirmed that other members of the Assistant Commissioner’s family had been safely escorted back to Ziarat.

The incident marks the second kidnapping of an Assistant Commissioner in the province within two and a half months.

Read More: Assistant Commissioner Hanif Noorzai kidnapped in Balochistan

In an earlier incident on June 4, Assistant Commissioner Tump, Muhammad Hanif Noorzai, was also kidnapped.

