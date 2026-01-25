Astrik launches AI-powered chat platform ‘Chattrik’

Astrik unveiled Chattrik, Pakistan’s first AI‑enabled live chat solution developed entirely by local talent, marking a major milestone for the country’s digital ecosystem. Built to deliver a complete “last mile and beyond” customer experience, Chattrik is set to transform how Pakistani businesses engage, support, and convert website visitors in real time.

Designed for high‑traffic online platforms — Chattrik empowers businesses to turn website visitors into customers through instant, intelligent, and human-like interactions.

By combining methodical routing with personalized engagement, the platform enables brands to respond smarter and faster, directly addressing one of the biggest challenges faced by modern businesses: losing leads due to delayed or missed responses.

Chattrik distinguishes itself through its plug-and-play architecture, eliminating the need for industry-specific bot training. Pre-trained across more than 20 industries—including fashion, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and other industries, the platform enables businesses to deploy AI-powered chat functionality immediately upon integration.

This approach allows organizations to adopt Chattrik with minimal technical effort, ensuring rapid implementation while maintaining relevance and accuracy across diverse business domains.

During the launch ceremony, Akash Ramchandani, Co-Founder & Chairman – Astrik said: “Chattrik represents a major leap forward for Pakistan’s digital ecosystem, it’s not just a chat tool, it’s a growth engine designed to help businesses build trust, deliver instant support, and convert more visitors into lifelong customers. A platform we can proudly say is “made in Pakistan” but made for the world.”

“At Astrik, our vision is to create technology that directly supports business growth. With Chattrik, we’re redefining what real-time customer engagement looks like. Every conversation becomes an opportunity — to build trust, strengthen relationships, and drive measurable growth,” said Shahnawaz Abro, Founder & CEO – Astrik.