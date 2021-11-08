ASWJ demands lifting ban on Sipah-i-Sahaba

KARACHI: Following the removal of the proscription of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Ahle Sunnat Wa Jamaat (ASWJ) had demanded to lift the ban on Sipah-i-Sahaba, ARY News reported.

Allama Aurangzeb Farooqi of Ahl-e-Sunnat wa Jamaat (ASWJ) demanded of the government to remove the proscribed status of Siap-i-Sahaba.

“We will be compelled to protest if govt fails to accept our demand,” Farooqi said.

On Sunday, the federal interior ministry had issued the notification to revoke the proscription of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) after the cabinet division okayed the summary of recommendations put to it by the federal law ministry.

On October 31, the religious scholar Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman had announced that the government and the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan have reached an agreement after lengthy negotiations.

Read more: DETAILS OF GOVT-TLP AGREEMENT REVEALED

Sources had said that the proscribed organisation agreed to call off its intended long march towards Islamabad, adding that it has also agreed that no legal action would be taken against Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) workers by the government.

According to the agreement, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan would be allowed to take part in mainstream politics in future, while the government, on the other hand, agreed to release all arrested workers of the proscribed outfit.

