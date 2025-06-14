web analytics
At least 10 dead in flooding in Texas

AFP
By AFP
TOP NEWS

Agence France-Presse

WASHINGTON: Flooding from heavy rains in the southern US state of Texas led to at least 10 deaths, officials reported Friday, with several additional people reported missing.

Intense downpours hit Thursday morning in the city of San Antonio, Texas, causing flash flooding on roads which pushed vehicles off the streets into a nearby creek bed, according to local broadcaster KENS5.

The station reported the San Antonio Fire Department was searching for at least four additional victims.

City officials reported the death toll had reached 10 fatalities by Friday afternoon.

“Our hearts are with the families of those we’ve lost to this week’s flash floods and the families who continue searching for their loved ones,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a post on X.

“I want to personally thank our San Antonio first responders and their families for their sacrifices toward the recovery efforts.”

City officials said first responders had conducted to over 70 water rescues and 16 high water investigations since the flooding began.

Scientists have long warned that climate change driven by man-made fossil fuel emissions is increasing the likelihood, intensity and length of extreme weather events such as torrential rains.

