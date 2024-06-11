At least 11 terrorists gunned down in Lakki Marwat IBO

RAWALPINDI: At least 11 terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Lakki Marwat district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to military’s media wing, the security forces conducted the intelligence-based operation (IBO) in response to an improvised explosive device (IED) blast that killed seven soldiers on June 9, including Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas.

ISPR said the Pakistan Army troops effectively targeted the militants’ positions, resulting in the deaths of 11 terrorists and the destruction of multiple hideouts.

“Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area, and perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice,” it added.

At least seven security officials, including an army captain, were martyred after an improvised explosive device (IED) targeted their vehicle in Lakki Marwat on Sunday.

Local officials said the vehicle was on its way to the Kaichi Kamar area when it came under attack near Sultankhel village, an area bordering Punjab’s Mianwali district.

“An improvised explosive device exploded on vehicle of security forces in Lakki Marwat District,” read a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said that 26-year-old Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas, a resident of Kasur, along with 50-year-old Subedar Major Muhammad Nazir from Skardu, 34-year-old Lance Naik Muhammad Anwar from Ghanchi, 36-year-old Lance Naik Hussain Ali from Ghizer, 33-year-old Sepoy Asadullah from Multan, 27-year-old Sepoy Manzoor Hussain from Gilgit, and 31-year-old Sepoy Rashid Mehmood from district Rawalpindi embraced martyrdom.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.