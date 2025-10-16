At least 13 killed as speeding truck overturns in Malakand

MALAKAND: A speeding truck overturned on the Swat Motorway on Thursday, leaving at least 13 people dead on the spot, ARY News reported, quoting motorway police officials.

According to details, a speeding truck overturned on the Swat Motorway, resulting in the deaths of 13 people, including women and children.

DSP Noor-ul-Amin said the accident occurred due to overspeeding, while women and children were among the injured. The identity of the deceased and injured remains unknown as per initial reports.

The injured have been shifted to Batkhela Hospital for medical treatment, the official added.

Earlier, in a tragic accident, 26 people died, as a passenger bus carrying wedding guests from Astore, GB, to Chakwal veered off the Thalichi Bridge and plunged into the river.

Read more: Three dead, 25 injured as passenger bus overturns in Jamshoro

As per details, a total of 27 people were on board the coaster, with only the bride, Malaika, surviving.

The injured bride was taken to the hospital, and rescue operations are ongoing, with local residents, rescue teams, and police actively participating in the search efforts.

Deputy Commissioner Astore, Muhammad Tariq, confirmed that the bodies of 14 victims were recovered and transferred to the Astore District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. “The accident-stricken vehicle was also retrieved from the river,” he added.