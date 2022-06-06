At least 145 Conservative lawmakers back PM Johnson: Reuters tally

LONDON: At least 145 British lawmakers from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party had publicly indicated support for him ahead of a confidence vote over his leadership on Monday, a Reuters tally showed.

A total of 180 votes would be enough to ensure he survives the leadership challenge. The ballot will be secret and there is no guarantee lawmakers will vote in line with their public statements.

At least 54 Conservative members of parliament are required to formally request a confidence vote to the chairman of the party’s 1922 Committee for one to be triggered. The letters are confidential so only the chairman of the committee knows how many have been submitted.

The vote is due to commence at 6 p.m. (1700 GMT), with a result expected at 9 p.m.

Johnson, who scored a sweeping election victory in 2019, has been under increasing pressure after he and staff held alcohol-fuelled parties in his Downing Street office and residence when Britain was under strict lockdowns due to COVID-19.

Johnson has repeatedly apologised for his conduct after an official report found both he and Downing Street officials broke stringent laws that his government made during the pandemic, holding alcohol-fuelled gatherings at the height of lockdowns.

