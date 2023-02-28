At least 20 arrested for ‘storming’ PPP office in Lyari

KARACHI: At least 20 people have been arrested for storming into office of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Lyari amid protests against ‘prolonged power outages and non-supply of water’, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a statement, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City said that a group of people protested outside the PPP office in Lyari’s Baghdadi area over non-supply of water and power outages.

The police officer noted that amid the protests, the demonstrators stormed into PPP office and vandalised and destroyed the office furniture.

In this regard, at least 20 people were arrested while a case has been registered for vandalising the property. The arrested citizens will be produced before the court and further action will be taken, the police said.

A day earlier, enraged citizens of Lyari stormed into the office of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) against prolonged power outages and gas shortage.

The protesters gathered outside the office over complaints of gas shortage and long load-sheddings. The anger of the local residents ran high and they stormed the office. The protesters also vandalised and destroyed the office furniture.

Frequent protests have been witnessed in Lyari over non-supply of gas, water and prolong loadshedding. Earlier in December, the residents of Lyari staged a protest against the K-Electric at Karachi’s Shaheen Complex intersection for carrying out ‘unannounced and prolonged’ loadshedding.

The residents of Lyari – including women and children – took to the streets, burnt tyres and blocked main roads for vehicular traffic in protest against the K-Electric for carrying out unannounced and prolonged loadshedding.

