At least 27 killed as rain, windstorms batter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: At least 27 people were killed and over 140 injured as a heavy downpour, strong winds lashed the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), at least 69 homes were damaged in Lakki, Karak and Bannu.

As per PDMA’s breakdown, 15 people died and 100 were injured in Bannu. Meanwhile, at least five people were killed and 42 others were wounded in the Lakki Marwat district.

Meanwhile, in Karak, four people died and one person was injured. In, Dera Ismail Khan a child died due to the rains, two people were injured and one house was partially damaged.

A Rescue 1122 official said that all stations of their Rescue 1122 in KP are on the alert to deal with any untoward incident.

While in Punjab the cities where heavy rainfall and storms were recorded include, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Bhakkar, Pir Mahal and several other areas.

At least 10 people were injured in rain-related incidents in Gujranwala district.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in rains in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He sympathised and condoled with the bereaved families and directed National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to ensure steps for relief and rehabilitation in the affected areas.

PM Shehbaz Sharif asked NDMA to work together with Provincial Disaster Management Authority and Rescue 1122 to ensure complete assistance to the public in affected areas.

He directed the local administration to become active besides passing instructions to the leadership and workers of Pakistan Muslim League(N) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to extend help in the relief activities.