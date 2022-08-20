At least 30 die in devastating heavy rainfall in Sindh

KARACHI: At least 30 persons died and hundreds others have been injured in devastating rainfall in various parts of Sindh, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In Khairpur rooftop of a house collapsed leaving four persons dead, sources said. In another rain-related incident in Larkana seven persons including a mother and her daughter lost lives.

Moreover, five children were drowned while swimming in a canal in Tando Allahyar. Local divers saved three children, while two others were died in the incident.

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in several areas of Sindh. Low-lying areas in Kandhkot and Sanghar have drowned under the rainwater.

A continued rainfall for two days’ in Shikarpur made a waterway for boats running from Ghanta Ghar Chowk of the city to the station, according to local sources.

In Sukkur, the third larges city of Sindh, rainwater entered in hospital. Indus River has been in medium flood at Guddu and Sukkur barrages.

All off-taking canals of Kotri, Sukkur, Guddu, Taunsa and Punjnad barrages on Indus River, have been closed over apprehensions of likely breaches due to flooding in the river.

