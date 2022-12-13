At least 5 people killed after passenger van falls into Indus river

SHANGLA: a total of 15 people have drowned after a passenger van fell into the Indus river in Allai Tehsil, Shangla on Tuesday, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a van travelling from Thakot to Jumbeera, having 15 passengers drowned in the Indus river, in which at least five were killed while six were injured.

According to Shangla police, The locals took out 5 dead bodies and 6 injured people from the river, while rescue teams are busy rescuing the remaining passengers.

The six injured people were transferred to DHQ Hospital, Bitgram.

In November, At least 20 people were killed while 13 others sustained injuries after a passenger van plunged into a ditch near Sehwan toll plaza on the Indus Highway.

Dr Moeen Siddiqui at the Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences, while confirming the casualties, said that the deceased include eight women and 12 children – six boys and six girls aged between 10 to 15 years.

He further said that almost 13 people sustained injuries in the accident, five of which are in critical condition. The people – who died in the accident – belonged to Dawood Phulpoto village of Khairpur.

