Thursday, May 4, 2023
Web Desk

At least 7 teachers killed in Upper Kurram school shooting

UPPER KURRAM: In a shocking incident, at least seven teachers were gunned down after unknown assailants targeted a school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Upper Kurram Tehsil, police said Thursday.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the staff room of the school in Upper Kurram. All the educators were performing their exam duties at the time of the attack.

Soon after the incident, security forces reached the spot and cordoned off the area while an emergency has been declared at the hospitals.

This is a developing story…

