At least four dead, one injured after car rams into wall

At least four people lost their lives, one sustained injury after a speeding car lost control and crashed into a wall in Daska city on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to the rescue officials, the accident occurred near Cheema stop in Daska, where the vehicle carrying five occupants rammed into a wall, resulting in the four including two kids and a woman dead on the spot.

After getting the information the police and rescue teams reached the spot and moved bodies to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the injured individual is under medical assistance where the condition of the person is said to be critical.

Last month, three pedestrians were killed, while three others were severely injured after a speeding car ran over them in Malakand district.

READ: Several passengers hurt in Islamabad green line bus accident

The unfortunate incident occurred on the Batkhela bypass Road in which a speeding car collided with a motorcyclist due to excessive speed and ran over some pedestrians.

The rescue officials claimed that the three individuals, including a woman, lost their lives on the spot, while three others sustained serious injuries.

The injured individuals were immediately shifted to DHQ Hospital in Batkhela for urgent medical assistance, where the condition was reported to be critical.

However, the driver of the car abandoned the car and fled from the scene.

Meanwhile, Malakand police have initiated an investigation, and efforts are underway to apprehend the suspect.