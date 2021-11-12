At least three killed, scores wounded in blast at Afghan mosque

At least three people were killed and 15 wounded on Friday by a blast at a mosque in Afghanistan’s restive Nangarhar province, a hospital official said.

“I can confirm a blast during Friday prayers inside a mosque in Spin Ghar district. There are casualties and fatalities,” a Taliban official told AFP.

“So far three killed, 15 wounded,” a doctor at the local hospital said.

The blast happened in Spin Ghar district of the eastern province, a hotbed of activity for the militant Islamic State (IS) group since the Taliban seized power in the country in August.

