PML-N leaders ‘unhappy’ with Ata Tarar as info minister, demand ‘removal’

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ata Tarar likely to be replaced as Pakistan Muslim-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders ‘unhappy’ with his performance in the cabinet, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Sources said few PML-N leaders and ‘circles’ are not happy with Ata Tarar’s performance as minister for information and broadcasting and demanding his removal.

They further said Senator Talal Chaudhry and Hanif Abbasi are the front-line candidates for the post of information and broadcasting minister, while the matter has been forwarded to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Elder Sharif will consult PM Shehbaz Sharif on the matter, the sources said.

Ata Tarar was elected to the National Assembly of Pakistan as a candidate of PML-N from Constituency NA-127 Lahore-XI in 2024 Pakistan general election.

He received 98,210 votes and defeated PTI-backed independent candidate Malik Zaheer Abbas who received 82,230 votes and also Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who received 15,005 votes.

On 11 March, he was inducted into the federal cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and was appointed as Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting.