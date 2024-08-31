Ata Tarar rejects attempts to damage Pakistan-China relations 

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Saturday said that “The Diplomat” magazine in its article had tried unsuccessfully to spoil Pakistan’s relations with long-time friend China.

In his reaction to the article published in the journal through his account on X, Tarar maintained: “This is yet another failed attempt to damage Pakistan’s relations with its time-tested friend China. These attacks on our foreign policy will never succeed.”

He said that the impression given in the article was based on false opinions which did not reflect the sentiments of the people of Pakistan.

On the other hand, the Fact Checker of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) on Saturday declared the article published in “The Diplomat” magazine regarding the visit of a high-level Chinese delegation to Pakistan as misleading and baseless.

“An attempt has been made in the article to create a misleading link between the visit and the incidents of terrorism”.

The Fact Checker said the article was based on false pretext and untrue context.

It said that visits of foreign dignitaries continue throughout the year.

The article was misleading and baseless, the Ministry of Information Fact Checker maintained.