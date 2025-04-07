Ata Tarar responds to reports about PCB chief’s resignation

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Monday responded to reports about Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Mohsin Naqvi’s resignation from the post.

Reports made rounds on social media suggesting that Naqvi was stepping down from his role following his appointment as President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has now responded to the reports, saying that he had no knowledge about Mohsin Naqvi’s resignation from the top PCB post.

“I have no news about his [Mohsin Naqvi] resignation. He was recently appointed ACC chairman. We should separate sports from politics,” Tarar said while speaking to the media in Islamabad.

The information minister also shared his views on the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, scheduled to commence on April 11.

“I wish all the teams the very best of luck. PSL is a major event in Pakistan. Players from across the world come to play in the event. Pakistani fans get an opportunity to watch their favourite players in action,” he said.

Tarar expressed hope that fans would be treated to competitive cricket in the PSL 10.

“The biggest win in it will be for the Pakistan Cricket,” Ata Tarar said.

The Pakistan minister’s comment on Naqvi comes hours after the PCB dismissed the reports about his resignation.

An official of the Pakistan Cricket Board called the reports baseless, while confirming that Mohsin Naqvi will continue serving in the role.