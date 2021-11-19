ATC adjourns hearing of Naqeebullah murder case till Dec 2

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi has adjourned the hearing of Naqeebullah murder case and ordered the second investigation officer (IO) Dr Rizwan to complete his preparations, ARY News reported on Friday.

The ATC conducted the hearing of the Naqeebullah murder case in which the prime accused former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, DSP Qamar and others appeared before the court.

The second investigation officer (IO) of the case, Dr Rizwan, has also appeared in the hearing. He told the judge that he received the notice last night and he should be given more time for the preparation.

Dr Rizwan also pleaded with the court to grant him permission to record his testimony by reading out a written document.

READ: ATC INDICTS RAO ANWAR, OTHERS IN NAQEEBULLAH MURDER CASE

The defence lawyer Amir Mansoob argued over Dr Rizwan’s request and said that the IO is an educated man then why he should give his statement by reading it out in the hearing.

The ATC judge accepted the argument of the defence lawyer Amir Mansoob. Later, the court gave time to Dr Rizwan for preparations and adjourned the hearing till December 2.

Naqeebullah murder case

On March 25 last year, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) had indicted former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rao Anwar and others in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

Anwar is accused of being involved in the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud and three others in a staged police encounter in Karachi.

Mehsud was killed on January 13, 2018, in Karachi during a fake encounter allegedly staged by Rao Anwar, the senior superintendent of police of Karachi’s Malir district.

