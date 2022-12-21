ATC adjourns land grabbing case against Haleem Adil Sheikh

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh in a land-grabbing case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh appeared before the court in the land grabbing case.

Haleem Adil Sheikh told the court that at the time of this incident he was in the Sindh assembly. He added that the case registered against him is political and the accused in this case were seen in pictures with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders.

Police couldn’t present arguments on the bail petition due to the lack of the files.

Furthermore, the bail petition was transferred to ATC in the central jail and the anti-terrorism court adjourned the hearing till January 5.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh in a land-grabbing case.

Charges

A case under land grabbing charges was registered against the Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil in Anti Encroachment police station Zone 2.

The FIR includes land-grabbing sections and other charges.

According to the complaint, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader along with three other persons illegally occupied 40 acres of public land in the Northern Bypass area of Karachi.

According to the ACE officials, Haleem Adil is allegedly not joining the investigation and despite repetitive notices, he failed to appear before the ACE.

