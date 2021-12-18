Monday, December 20, 2021
ATC adjourns Model Town case hearing till Jan 08

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court adjourned hearing of the Model Town carnage until January 08, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The counsels argued in the court for deferring the case and argued that a case on the Model Town tragedy has already been under hearing in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Accused policemen in the case have filed a petition seeking removal of terrorism clauses from the case charge sheet. “Terrorism charge is unjustified, which should be removed from the charge sheet,” the accused pleaded in their petition.

The court also told the lawyers to present their arguments over acquittal petition of Capt. (Retd) Usman.

Captain Usman has pleaded to the court that he has nothing to do with the tragic incident adding that his name added in the prosecution on malicious grounds. He pleaded his acquittal from the case.

On June 17, 2014, at least 14 people were killed and over 100 sustained injuries when the Punjab Police opened fire on Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) workers during an anti-encroachment operation outside the residence of Dr Tahirul Qadri in Lahore’s upscale neighborhood of Model Town.

