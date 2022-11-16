ATC adjourns police encounter case against Uzair Baloch

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday adjourned the case against Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch for keeping explosives, police encounter and attempt to murder, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ATC heard the case against Uzair Baloch where the investigative officer inspector Rafiq Ahmed and accused Zakir aka Dada’s lawyer were absent from the hearing.

The court expressed its anger at the absence of the investigative officer as the accused couldn’t be indicted in his absence. The judge issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the investigative officer.

Furthermore, the court adjourned the case till December 1st.

Earlier, the Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch was arrested in another case of keeping explosives, police encounter and an attempt to murder.

The case was registered in year 2012 at Kalakot police station. Only accused arrested in the case, Ghaffar alias Mama, was acquitted in 2015.

Uzair Baloch and other accused were declared absconders in the case and the case file was closed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Uzair Baloch has been acquitted by courts in 35 cases registered against him at various police stations of the city.

Uzair is the main character of the gang war in Lyari and some other parts of Karachi in previous decade. He was facing over 70 cases of crimes and was acquitted in 35 of them by courts, mostly owing to the failure of the prosecution to bring effective evidence against him.

