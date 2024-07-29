ATC allows open trial of May 9 cases in Kot Lakhpat Jail

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Monday allowed open trial of May 9 riots cases in Kot Lakhpat Jail, ARY News reported.

As per details, the anti-terrorism court approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s plea and allowed the presence of lawyers, families of the accused and limited number of journalists inside the courtroom.

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) earlier declared PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi guilty in seven cases, including terrorism and the May 9 riots

According to the police, Qureshi was found guilty due to contradictory statements and evidence against him.

Police stated that the PTI leader failed to provide satisfactory answers regarding the May 9 events and was found involved in vandalism incidents, which was also proved with digital evidence.

The JIT interrogated Qureshi at Adiala Jail and recorded his statement three times. The police have now filed a charge sheet in court, declaring Qureshi guilty in all seven cases.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder is named as main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.