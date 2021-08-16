ATC to announce verdict in Intizar Ahmed murder case on August 30

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has set August 30 to announce a verdict in the murder of a youth Intizar Ahmed by policemen in the city’s posh locality of DHA, ARY News reported on Monday.

All the arrested cops, accused of murdering the 19-year-old youth, Intizar were presented before the court. Lawyer Abid Zaman, on behalf of his client, Fawad completed his arguments in the case.

The verdict was reserved by the ATC after completion of Fawad’s counsel arguments as the lawyers of other accused have already presented their arguments in the case.

The ATC will announce its verdict on August 30.

Young Intizar Ahmed was shot dead under mysterious circumstances by armed Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) personnel when he didn’t stop his car after being signaled by them in Khayaban-i-Bukhari of Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) in the limits of Darakshan police station on January 13, 2018.

Eight ACLC officials were arrested and sent to jail on judicial remand in the case.