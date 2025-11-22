Yasmin Rashid gets bail in May 9 case

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) approved the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former provincial minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid in one of the May 9 incident cases, ARY News reported.

The ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gull pronounced the verdict on her bail petition, approving her bail in the case of setting police vehicles ablaze in Mughalpura.

The court also ordered the PTI leader to deposit a surety bond of Rs 100,000. The Judge stated that he approved the bail on the basis of a Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict.

Judge Manzar Ali Gull noted that the higher court had approved the bail of Ejaz Chaudhry and that Umar Sarfaraz Cheema’s bail was also approved in the same case on the same basis.

On the other hand, the hearing on Dr. Yasmin Rashid’s bail petitions in the other cases was adjourned until November 25.

It is pertinent to mention here that the bail petitions have been filed in cases related to torching police vehicles near Askari Towers and Jinnah House.

Last September, the ATC had awarded 10 years imprisonment each to Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Mian Mehmood Ur Rasheed, and Omar Sarfaraz Cheema in a separate May 9 case.

The court had pronounced the verdict in the case of setting ablaze the vehicle of the Supreme Court Judge’s squad while the court had released the former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.