ATC approves withdrawal plea of terror suspects’ treatment case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday granted home department’s plea for withdrawal of terror suspects’ treatment case against Dr Asim Hussain and others, ARY News reported.

The court approved Sindh Home Department’s plea and ordered acquittal of all accused in the case.

The case accused included People’s Party’s Dr Asim Hussain and Abdul Qadir Patel, MQM’s Anees Qaimkhani, former mayor Waseem Akhtar and Rauf Siddiqui and Usman Muazzim.

The home department had filed a petition in the trial court under section 497 of the Criminal Procedure Code for withdrawal of the case adding that the case lacking evidence against the accused.

Earlier, investigation officer of the case had also recommended to declare the case as A-Class.

The case was registered on the complaint of Rangers against Dr Asim Hussain for allegedly treating suspected terrorists at his hospital on the request of some political leaders.