ATC awards 26 years jail sentence to two extortionists

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday awarded 26 years jail term each to two accused after charges of extortion proved against them, ARY News reported.

Convicts Usama and Amjad had extorted money from a builder in Liaquatabad here.

The court imposed two lac rupees fine on each of them. The ATC also ordered handing over the extortion money recovered from the culprits to the plaintiff.

Police arrested the convicts from the courtroom and sent them to jail.

A case of extorting money from a builder was registered against the accused in year 2018.

In January this year, the Rangers had arrested four members of an extortion gang in a raid in Gulbahar area of Karachi.

The paramilitary force arrested Fahad, Sufian, Usama and Ilyas.

“The gang had sent a chit on January 19, demanding 2.5 million protection money from a trader,” according to the rangers statement.

The victim was warned of dire consequences including killing his family members in case of his failure to pay the extortion money.

The law enforcement force recovered mobile phone, sim card and voice clip from the arrested accused.

