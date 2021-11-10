ATC awards life sentence to kidnapping for ransom accused

SAHIWAL: An anti-terrorism court awarded life term sentence to an accused in kidnapping for ransom case in Sahiwal, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The court also seized property of convict Sherbaz in kidnapping of a doctor for ransom.

According to the prosecution Sherbaz had kidnapped Dr Sajid Mustafa along with two other accomplices. The kidnappers received 12.7 million rupees as ransom money from the family and released the abducted doctor.

The police later conducted a raid for arrest of the on February 23 this year. Two brothers involved in kidnapping were killed in a shootout with police.

Earlier report of the crime said that four armed men allegedly kidnapped the doctor of the DHQ teaching hospital in Sahiwal when he was on his way to clinic.

The kidnapped doctor was dropped off at the Okara bypass after payment of ransom money by the family after one week of his abduction.

Later, the district police claimed to have shot dead two brothers in an encounter on Feb 25 who were allegedly involved in kidnapping of the doctor for ransom.

