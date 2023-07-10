ATC cancels bail of 102 PTI leaders, activists

MALAKAND: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Malakand has cancelled interim bail of 102 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers in a case related to May 9 riots, ARY News reported on Monday.

The PTI leaders and workers were arrested from the premises of the ATC after the cancellation of bail. The suspected PTI leaders and activists were facing charges of torching Swat Motorway Toll Plaza on May 9.

The accused persons included former MNA Mehboob Shah and ex-MPA Humayun Khan. The former MNA Junaid Akbar had been declared a proclaimed offender in the case.

The ATC judge Riaz Ahmed had granted interim bail to the accused till July 10.

A few days ago, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for 22 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leaders in the May 9 riots case.

Police pleaded with the ATC to issue non-bailable arrest warrants for the 22 PTI leaders in the May 9 riots case. The plea was accepted and arrest warrants were issued by the anti-terrorism court during the hearing.

The nominated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in the May 9 riots case include Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, Ali Amin Gandapur, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hassaan Niazi, Zubair Niazi, Imtiaz Sheikh, Andleeb Abbas, Karamat Khokhar, Ghulam Abbas, Ali Abbas, Uzma Bibi and Haleema Bibi.

Police stated in the plea that the accused were allegedly involved in vandalism and arson on May 9. It added that police tried to arrest them but they are still hiding. Police sought the issuance of their non-bailable arrest warrants.

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).