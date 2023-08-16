ATC declares Hammad Azhar, others proclaimed offenders

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court declared Hammad Azhar, Zubair Niazi and Khalid Gujjar proclaimed offenders in police vans burning case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The court heard the case pertaining to burning of police vehicles outside Zaman Park.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmed Buttar initiated proceedings to declare the accused as proclaimed offenders on a police petition pertaining to the vehicles burning case.

The court declared PTI’s Hammad Azhar, Zubair Niazi and Khalid Gujjar as proclaimed offenders and ordered issuance of advertisements.

Investigation officer said that the court issued non-bailable warrants of the accused, but they have been in hiding to avoid arrest. He pleaded to the court to declare them as proclaimed offenders.

The accused facing charges of burning police vehicles outside Zaman Park in the Race Course police station jurisdiction.

Police also requested for declaring Hassaan Niazi as proclaimed offender, but proceedings were halted after his arrest in another case.