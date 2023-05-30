ATC declares Zaman Park search warrant invalid

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore Tuesday declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence search warrant “ineffective”.

ATC Judge Abhar Gul Khan announced the reserved verdict on the PTI chief’s plea, noting that one-time search warrants are not for forever.

As the proceedings commenced, Commissioner Lahore, DC Lahore and other officials appeared before ATC judge Abhar Gull’s court.

The former prime minister had moved Lahore’s anti-terrorism court, requesting the cancellation of search warrants for his Zaman Park residence.

Imran Khan had named the state, Lahore commissioner, DIG operations Lahore, SSP operations Lahore, and others as respondents in the petition.

In his plea, Imran Khan maintained that the law enforcement officials acquired the search warrants with malicious intent.

“It is most respectfully prayed that the search warrant relating to petitioner’s house situated at Zaman Park, Lahore may kindly be set-aside which lacks the requisite legal parameters for a valid warrant in the interest of justice and fair play,” he said in his plea.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police obtained the search warrant for Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence from the ATC on May 18.