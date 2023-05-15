ATC denies plea for Yasmeen Rashid’s physical remand

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday rejected the plea for physical remand of PTI leader Yasmeen Rashid in Jinnah House attack and rioting case, ARY News reported.

“Dr Yasmeen Rashid will stay at the police lines hospital till tomorrow,” the court said. “Investigation officer should produce the fitness certificate till tomorrow,” ATC judge said.

“The court could not grant physical remand until the accused has been in good health,” the court observed.

“Dr Yasmeen Rashid has been ailing or in good health, what the medical report said,” the judge asked the investigation officer. “The hospital’s medical superintendent had discharged her last night,” IO replied.

“Where is the report of the medical board?” ATC Judge questioned. “Dr Yasmeen Rashid was shifted to Police Lines Hospital from Services Hospital,” IO answered.

ATC’s Admin Judge conducted hearing of the case.