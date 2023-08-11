ATC dismisses PTI chairman’s interim bail in seven cases

LAHORE: Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Friday dismissed interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief in seven cases over no-show, ARY News reported.

ATC Judge Aijaz Buttar heard the bail plea of PTI chairman in seven cases including Jinnah House attack case. At the outset of the hearing, Barrister Salman Safdar, former prime minister’s lawyer, requested the court to grant a day exemption from court appearance to his client as he is currently in jail and cannot appear before the court for bail extension.

Safdar pleaded with the court not to reject the plea on the technical grounds on which the judge remarked that already your client has been given numerous chances.

Later, the court dismsissed the interim bail pleas of former prime minister and PTI chairman in seven cases.