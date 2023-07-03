ATC extends bail of prominent PTI leader

ISLAMABAD: Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) extended the bail of the prominent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Afzal Sahi, who was booked in a case at Golra Sharif police station, ARY News reported, on Monday.

PTI leader Ali Afzal Sahi, accompanied by his lawyer, appeared before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) today to address the charges brought against him.

During the hearing, Ali Afzal Sahi’s legal team requested interim bail, which was granted by the ATC. The court extended his bail until July 5, giving Sahi temporary relief from potential custody.

The extension of Sahi’s bail signifies that the court is willing to grant him an opportunity to prepare a robust defense.

The details of the case remain undisclosed at this time, but it is believed to be of significant gravity, as evidenced by the involvement of the ATC.

Earlier to this, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi, who was released from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on Tuesday, was rearrested immediately afterwards.

The former federal minister was taken into custody from Islamabad’s Sector F-8 under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public order (3MPO).

According to deputy commissioner Rawalpindi, the PTI leader has been put under house arrest for another 15 days under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) section 3.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) today ordered his release after declaring his arrest ‘illegal’ under 3MPO.