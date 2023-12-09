ATC extends bail of PTI leaders in May 09 riots

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday extended the bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zain Hussain Qureshi, and two sisters of PTI chief in a case related to the May 09 riots, ARY News reported.

According to the details, ATC court Judge Arshad Javed in Lahore extended the bail plea of the sisters of the PTI chairman Alima Khan, Uzma Khan, and PTI leader Zain Qureshi till January 09 in the May 09 riots case.

Last month, an Anti-terrorism court indicted the charges against PTI leaders Yasmeen Rashid and Ijaz Chaudhry in the May 09 police van arson case.

The court also indicted another PTI leader Rubeena Jameel in the case.

ATC admin judge Abhar Gul Khan heard the case that was registered at Sarwar Road police station of Lahore.

All three accused were produced in the court for indictment. They pleaded not guilty and decided to contest charges against them.

The court summoned prosecution witnesses for recording their statements in the case and adjourned hearing of the case until December 16.

PTI workers staged violent protests across the country on May 09 this year after arrest of the party’s chairman and former prime minister in Islamabad High Court in Toshakhana case.