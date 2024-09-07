ATC extends Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail in May 9 cases

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday extended former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail in five may 9 riots cases, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court also approved Fawad’s plea seeking one day exemption from personal appearance in the May 9 riots cases and extended the interim bail till October 5.

An anti-terrorism court earlier barred police from arresting ex-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry in May 9 cases.

The orders were passed by the ATC judge after granting interim bail to Fawad Chaudhry in four cases related to May 9 violence.

The court also ordered police to present the record of cases registered against Chaudhry at the next hearing.

Talking to newsmen outside the court, Fawad Chaudhry said he remained in jail for four times and hoped for good in the future.

Chaudhry is facing several cases including alleged corruption cases.

On April 6, the former PTI leader was released from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri granted bail to Fawad Chaudhry on April 1 in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) case concerning land in Jhelum.