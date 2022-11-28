ATC extends Imran Khan’s interim bail in two cases

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bail of PTI chairman Imran Khan in two cases filed against him after demonstrations were held following his disqualification by the ECP in the Toushakhana case.

As per details, the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hasan resumed the hearing. The PTI chairman’s counsel Babar Awan submitted Imran Khan’s medical report to the court and asked for an exemption from personal appearance in the terrorism case.

Babar Awan told the court that the PTI chairman cannot appear before the court.

The ATC judge said Imran Khan was present in Rawalpindi rally then why he is unable to appear before the court.

In response to the court, Babar Awan said that the party chairman’s helicopter was not allowed to land in Islamabad.

Is there any written order of not allowing the Helicopter in the capital’s territory, the judge asked? At this, the PTI counsel responded that we didn’t receive any written order.

The Anti-terrorism court (ATC) extended the interim bail of PTI chairman Imran Khan till December 9 in one case and till December 17 in the second case.

It is pertinent to mention here that several members of the local leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were booked in a terrorism case over alleged vandalism during the protests in Islamabad after ECP disqualified Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p)

