ATC extends interim bail of Atta Tarar, Saira Afzal Tarar and others

GUJRANWALA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujranwala extended interim bail of SAPM Atta Tarar, Saira Afzal Tarar and PML-N district president Mohammad Bakhsh Tarar in a case pertaining to threatening Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Former vice chairman of PML-N district Hafizabad Rai Qamar was presented before ATC along with other Party leaders for hurling threats to PTI chairman Imran Khan during a PML-N workers’ convention in Hafizabad.

However, the ATC has extended the interim bail to PML-N leaders including Atta Tarar, Saira Afzal Tarar and Mohammad Bakhsh Tarar till November 21.

There were strict security measures in place outside the anti-terrorism court.

It is to be noted that Punjab police had arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rai Qamar, who threatened to kill Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan during a public gathering in Punjab’s Hafizabad, last month.

The arrest was made following Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi took strict notice of the viral threatening video of the PML-N leader.

As per details, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rai Qamar, who threatened to kill Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, was nabbed by the police team while trying to escape the area.

