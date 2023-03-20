ATC extends interim bail of Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain

GUJRANWALA: An anti-terrorism court has extended the interim bail of former federal minister, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain in police station Kakrali Gujrat case, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain was presented before the anti-terrorism court.

The former federal minister said that the PTI workers are being harrassed and he strongly condemn this act.

Earlier, police arrested two secretaries of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader and former federal minister, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain in Gujrat.

Read more: GUJRAT POLICE ARREST CHAUDHRY WAJAHAT HUSSAIN’S SECRETARIES

Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain is the younger brother of PML-Q chief and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

According to police, Kamran Butt and Hameedullah Bhatti were into custody by the Rehmania police. Charges against the arrested remained unknown as per the initial report.

It is pertinent to mention here that Wajahat Elahi and Moosa Elahi were booked at Ghalib Market police station after their audio went viral on Twitter in which they were talking about the disappearance of women MPAs. They were accused of deliberately planning to kidnap the women MPAs.

