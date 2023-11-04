31.9 C
ATC extends judicial remand of PTI’s Mehmood ur Rasheed

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed for 14 days in arson case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The former Punjab minister was produced before the anti-terrorism court Lahore after completion of his judicial remand in four cases including vandalism at the PML-N office and burning a container.

ATC Judge Mohammad Arshad Javed after hearing extended judicial remand of Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed in three cases to November 15. The court extended the PTI leader’s remand to November 18 in another case.

The court also summoned him on Nov 15 in three cases.

