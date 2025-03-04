ATC extends physical remand of accused in Mustafa Amir murder case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday extended physical remand of accused Armaghan in Mustafa Amir murder case for six days, ARY News reported.

Accused Armaghan and Sheeraz were produced before the ATC for hearing of high-profile Mustafa Amir murder case.

Accused Sheeraz’s defence counsel told the court that the murder witness has been made an accused. The court sent Sheeraz to jail in judicial custody.

Prime accused Armaghan complained to the court and said he was wearing same dress for 15 days. He also complained that his thumb prints were taken forcefully.

Investigation officer affirmed when the court asked about medical test of the accused.

Prosecution lawyer said that the murder weapon is yet to be recovered. “The investigation has to collect evidence about the visit of the accused out of Karachi,” lawyer said.

Sources said that a complete forensic test of the sophisticated weapons, recovered from Armaghan’s house, could not be conducted. The forensic tests of weapons are not possible as software system of the Sindh police forensic department has been dysfunctional.

The department sources said that the CIA also didn’t show any interest in forensic test of the modern weapons seized from Armaghan’s house. “The CIA conducted limited scrutiny of the arms and spent bullets used in encounter with Armaghan during police raid,” sources said.

“Armaghan had used more than one weapon in the encounter with police,” according to sources.