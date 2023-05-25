ATC extends pre-arrest bail of Fayyazul Hassan Chohan

RAWALPINDI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has extended the pre-arrest bail of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The pre-arrest bail of former PTI leader Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has been extended by the ATC Rawalpindi for five days.

The hearing of Chohan’s bail plea was conducted by ATC today, however, the politician did not appear before the court.

The counsel presented Chohan’s medical certificate to the court and sought his exemption from personal appearance for one day.

The ATC approved the exemption plea and ordered the accused politician to ensure his appearance in the next hearing. Later, the ATC judge Hamid Hussain adjourned the hearing till June 1.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan was booked for allegedly torching a Metro station and earlier, he secured pre-arrest bail in the case on May 11.

On May 23, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered another huge blow as former Punjab minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan quit the party over May 9 violence and “lack of sympathy” from party chairman Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the former Punjab minister expressed grief over the May 9 riots, saying that they should not confront with state and its institutions.

Chohan noted that he was the only to oppose the ‘policy of violence’ as “this is why I was sidelined in the party for the last one year.” “I tried to make Imran understand that we are followers of Quaid-e-Azam and told him to stop this confrontation against the state and institutions,” he added.

The former minister said that the PTI chief did not utter a single word of sympathy for him, despite the number of sacrifices he had given for the party. “Someone had told Imran that I support the army a lot,” he alleged.

It is pertinent to mention here that several PTI lawmakers and members have parted their ways with the party following the May 9 violence, wherein military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore were attacked after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.