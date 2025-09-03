Shahraiz Khan: PTI founder’s nephew granted bail in May 9 case

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore has approved post-arrest bail of PTI founder Imran Khan’s Nephew, Shahraiz Khan, who is the son of Aleema Khan, in relation to the May 9 Jinnah House attack case, ARY News reported.

Shahraiz Khan’s bail decision was announced by Judge Manzar Ali Gul after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defence.

Shahraiz Khan was arrested on August 21 at his residence and was sent to jail on judicial remand after the rejection of court on the police’s request for physical remand.

During the bail hearing, Shahraiz Khan’s legal counsel claimed that he was not present at the incident and had been in Chitral during the dates, supported by affidavits and affirmations.

The defence also highlighted that location-based monitoring and inquiry reports did not involve Shahraiz Khan directly.

The prosecution argued that pictures related to Shahraiz Khan were discovered on the social media accounts of his friends, but none were found on his own profile.

Despite this, the court granted Shahraiz Khan’s bail, which is an important legal relief for the PTI member during the ongoing trials connected to the events of May 9.

Earlier, authorities have disclosed the details of FIRs registered against two key suspects in the May 9 riots, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s nephews, Shershah Khan and Shahrez Khan, who are also sons of Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan.

According to security sources, both men were actively involved in the violent attacks on Jinnah House and other incidents of arson and vandalism on May 9, 2023.

FIR texts state that Shershah Khan participated in setting police vans on fire, attacking security personnel, and damaging state property.

Shershah reportedly fled abroad after the riots, hiding in London for nearly two years while running anti-state propaganda campaigns through digital platforms.