ATC grants bail to 10 TLP workers

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has issued release order for 10 workers of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) after granting bail to them, ARY News reported on Friday.

The ATC approved bail plea of 10 TLP workers and directed them to submit Rs100,000 surety bond each.

The ATC judge Ejaz Ahmad Butter conducted the hearing of the bail pleas of the TLP workers. Ichhra police station had filed cases against the accused TLP workers including Shabbir Ali, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Shafiq and Ameenul Hasanat.

Yesterday, Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi had been released from jail.

Earlier, the Punjab government had linked the release of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi with the decision of the federal review board.

The decision had been taken during a law and order meeting headed by Punjab law minister Raja Basharat.

The interior ministry had previously decided to withdraw over 40 cases against Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leader Saad Rizvi and others in going forward with the agreement the government hammered out with the party.

