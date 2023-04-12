ATC grants bail to accused in Latif Afridi murder case

PESHAWAR: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted bail to the accused in Latif Afridi murder case, ARY News reported.

Seasoned lawyer and former president of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Latif Afridi was murdered at the Peshawar High Court bar room on Monday, January 16.

ATC granted bail to Fawad who was charged of facilitation in murder of Abdul Latif Afridi. The court ordered the accused to submit Rs. one lac surety bond for his release on bail.

Three suspects Zakir, Fawad and Adil were accused of facilitating the murder.

Earlier, a local court sent the accused Adnan Afridi to jail on judicial remand in the murder of former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Latif Afridi.

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) later discharged the interim bail of the three suspects involved in the murder.

The former president of the SCBA was shot inside Peshawar High Court bar room. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police have arrested the attacker, who is said to be a law college student. “Law college ID card has been found in the pocket of the assailant.”

