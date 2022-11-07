Monday, November 7, 2022
type here...
HomePakistan
Tahir Hassan

ATC grants interim bail to Atta Tarar, Sara Afzal Tarar and others

test

GUJRANWALA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujranwala granted interim bail to SAPM Atta Tarar, Saira Afzal Tarar and PML-N district president Mohammad Bakhsh Tarar in care pertaining to threatening Imran Khan.

Former vice chairman of PML-N district Hafizabad Rai Qamar was presented before ATC along with other Party leaders for hurling threats to PTI chairman Imran Khan during a PML-N workers’ convention in Hafizabad.

However, the ATC has granted interim bail to PML-N leaders including Atta Tarar, Saira Afzal Tarar and Mohammad Bakhsh Tarar till November 14.

The police registered a case against more than 20 people but so far only Rai Qamar has been arrested.

Read more: PML-N LEADER ARRESTED FOR THREATENING TO KILL IMRAN KHAN

Punjab police on Sunday arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rai Qamar, who threatened to kill Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan during a public gathering in Punjab’s Hafizabad. 

The arrest was made following Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi took strict notice of the viral threatening video of the PML-N leader. 

As per details, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rai Qamar, who threatened to kill Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, was nabbed by the police team while trying to escape the area.

Comments

Tahir Hassan

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.