ATC grants interim bail to Atta Tarar, Sara Afzal Tarar and others

GUJRANWALA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujranwala granted interim bail to SAPM Atta Tarar, Saira Afzal Tarar and PML-N district president Mohammad Bakhsh Tarar in care pertaining to threatening Imran Khan.

Former vice chairman of PML-N district Hafizabad Rai Qamar was presented before ATC along with other Party leaders for hurling threats to PTI chairman Imran Khan during a PML-N workers’ convention in Hafizabad.

However, the ATC has granted interim bail to PML-N leaders including Atta Tarar, Saira Afzal Tarar and Mohammad Bakhsh Tarar till November 14.

The police registered a case against more than 20 people but so far only Rai Qamar has been arrested.

Punjab police on Sunday arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rai Qamar, who threatened to kill Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan during a public gathering in Punjab’s Hafizabad.

The arrest was made following Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi took strict notice of the viral threatening video of the PML-N leader.

As per details, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rai Qamar, who threatened to kill Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, was nabbed by the police team while trying to escape the area.

