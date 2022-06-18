ATC grants interim bail to PTI leaders in long march case

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore granted interim bails until June 28 to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in a case pertaining to violence during the party’s May 25 Islamabad long march, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The PTI leaders granted pre-arrest bail include former energy minister Hammad Azhar, PTI Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Musarrat Cheema, Murad Raas, and Andeeb Abbas.

Subsequently, the court granted the PTI leaders interim bail till June 28 and directed them to cooperate during the investigation.

In a separate case on Friday, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders’ bail until June 28, 2022.

PTI LONG MARCH CASE: ATC EXTEND PTI LEADERS’ BAIL

On June 10, ATC issued non-bailable arrest warrants for 17 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including former federal ministers Hammad Azhar, Shafqat Mahmood, Yasmin Rashid.

It is to be noted that several PTI leaders including former prime minister Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and others have been booked by police in various FIRs related to Azadi March.

