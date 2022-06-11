ATC grants interim bail to Shafqat Mahmood in long march case

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Saturday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former federal minister Shafqat Mahmood in a case pertaining to allegedly damaging state property and violation of Section-144 during the party’s 25 May Islamabad long march, ARY News reported.

PTI leader appeared before the court today for interim bail. The court accepted Mahmood’s bail plea till June 17.

The ATC also directed the former education minister to submit a Rs100,000 surety bond.

The ATC on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for several PTI leaders including former provincial minister Murad Raas, Mehmood ur Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Jamsheed Chemma, Zubair Niazi, Aijaz Chaudhry, Yasmin Rashid and others.

ATC ISSUES NON-BAILABLE ARREST WARRANTS FOR SENIOR PTI LEADERS

ATC Judge Abhar Gul Khan issued the arrest warrants for the PTI leaders after police approached the court and sought permission to arrest PTI activists.

It is to be noted that several PTI leaders including former prime minister Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and others have been booked by police in various FIRs related to Azadi March.

Comments