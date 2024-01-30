ATC grants permission of Fawad Chaudhry’s interrogation in jail

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday allowed police to interrogate the former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in jail against a case related to the vandalizing and arson of the office of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on May 09, ARY News reported.

The Investigation officer (IO) sought permission from ATC to interrogate Fawad Chaudhry – currently imprisoned in Adiala jail, Rawalpindi – in a case related to the arson of the office of the PML-N and burning the container at Kalma Chowk, Lahore.

The ATC after listening to the arguments, allowed the police to question Fawad Chaudhry inside the jail.

Last week, the court decided to indict Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in an alleged fraud case on February 10.

As per details, the former federal minister’s counsel Qaiser Imam Mirza Baig appeared before the court and urged the court to extend the indictment date as he needed time to overview the case.

At this, the court adjourned the hearing of the fraud case against Fawad Chaudhry till February 10.

Earlier, the Islamabad Accountability Court extended the physical remand of the former federal minister for allegedly being involved in financial irregularities in construction projects.

The Duty Judge Shahrukh Arjumand of the Accountability Court presided over the hearing, where the NAB sought an extension in the physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry for 10 days.

The duty judge after hearing the argument from both sides approved the two-day physical remand and sent former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry under NAB’s custody.