ATC hears Indian secret agency funded murder case

KARACHI: Jail officials produced three terror suspects affiliated with banned Tehrik-e-Taliban before anti-terrorism court in Indian secret agency’s funding and murder case hearing.

Three accused Sibghatullah, Sheeraz and Talat had filed pleas for return of their mobile phones and identity cards.

The court rejected the plea for mobile phones return but granted request of returning back their identity cards.

The accused have been charged of killing a man in Punjab Colony of the city, orchestrated by the Indian agency RAW.

The accused allegedly got money and arms from the Indian agency.

Rangers’ prosecutor opposing return of the mobile phones of accused argued that forensic tests of phones are pending. The prosecutor, however, didn’t oppose return of the identity cards of the accused.